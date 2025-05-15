Stars double up Admirals to take Game 1

Justin Hryckowian scored twice to lead Texas to a 4-2 victory over Milwaukee in Game 1 of the teams’ Central Division Final series in Cedar Park on Thursday night.

Game 2 of the best-of-five showdown is Sunday evening.

Hryckowian, the AHL’s rookie of the year in 2024-25, broke a 1-1 tie with 3.6 seconds left in the opening period, banking in a shot from below the goal line. He added a power-play goal at 4:07 of the second.

Texas forward Matthew Seminoff opened the scoring 3:10 into the contest off a misplay in front of the Admirals cage, but Cal O’Reilly tied things up just over five minutes later on a Milwaukee power play.

Hryckowian capped his second consecutive three-point night by recording an assist on Matěj Blümel’s goal to give the Stars a 4-1 lead early in the third period.

Magnus Hellberg (2-0) stopped 23 shots for Texas in his first start of the postseason. Hellberg began his North American pro career with the Admirals from 2012 to 2015.

Mark Friedman had a goal and an assist for Milwaukee, and Matt Murray (3-3) made 23 saves.

(Texas leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Thu., May 15 – TEXAS 4, Milwaukee 2

Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Milwaukee at Texas, 8:00

Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – Texas at Milwaukee, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern