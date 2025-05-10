Stars erase three-goal deficit, complete sweep of Griffins

Cameron Hughes scored 10:46 into double overtime to give send the Texas Stars into the Central Division Finals with a 5-4 win over Grand Rapids at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park on Friday night.

The Stars await the winner of Sunday’s Game 5 between Milwaukee and Rockford.

Justin Hryckowian forced a turnover behind the Griffins net and found Hughes, who slipped the puck under a sprawling Sebastian Cossa for the series-winning tally.

Facing elimination, Grand Rapids carried a 4-1 lead into the third period but could not hold on. Matěj Blümel, whose 39 regular-season goals led the AHL, potted his first goal of the playoffs at 3:52, and Hughes scored on a power play at 12:03 to cut the Griffins’ lead to 4-3.

Trey Taylor, who completed his collegiate career at Clarkson University before joining the Stars near the end of the regular season, scored his first goal as a professional to tie the game with 5:45 to play in regulation.

Hryckowian assisted on each of the Stars’ last three goals, tying Hughes to lead all scorers in the series with six points.

Magnus Hellberg, who spent part of the 2022-23 season with Grand Rapids, came on in relief of Remi Poirier at the start of the third period and turned aside all 18 shots he faced, including 14 during sudden death.

Amadeus Lombardi notched a goal and an assist, Nate Danielson scored his first career playoff goal and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård scored for the second game in a row for the Griffins. Cossa stopped 44 of 49 shots on the night.

(Texas wins series, 3-0)

Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 29 – Texas 4, GRAND RAPIDS 0

Game 2 – Mon., May 5 – Texas 4, GRAND RAPIDS 2

Game 3 – Fri., May 9 – TEXAS 5, Grand Rapids 4 (2OT)