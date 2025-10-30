Stars, Flyers swap AHL prospects

The Dallas Stars have acquired forward Samu Tuomaala from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenseman Christian Kyrou.

Tuomaala, 22, is scoreless in three games with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms this season, his third pro campaign. A second-round choice by Philadelphia in the 2021 NHL Draft, Tuomaala has totaled 26 goals and 49 assists for 75 points in 120 career AHL games, all with Lehigh Valley.

Tuomaala set career highs with 15 goals, 28 assists and 43 points in 2023-24, when he also appeared in the AHL All-Star Classic.

Kyrou, 22, is scoreless in four games with the AHL’s Texas Stars this season, his third pro campaign. A second-round choice by Dallas in the 2022 NHL Draft, Kyrou has totaled 12 goals and 26 assists for 38 points in 97 career AHL games, all with Texas.

Kyrou has also skated in seven Calder Cup Playoff games, registering one goal and six assists.