Stars heading back to postseason

The Texas Stars clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday evening with a 3-1 home win over the Chicago Wolves.

The Stars will be making their fifth consecutive trip to the postseason. They have reached the Calder Cup Finals three times in their history, including their 2018 championship season.

Texas is one of five teams who will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division; the top three clubs will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place finishers will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.