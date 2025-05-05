Stars put Griffins in Texas-sized hole

Another quick start propelled the Texas Stars to a 4-2 win over Grand Rapids in Game 2 of the best-of-five Central Division semifinals on Monday evening.

After winning two straight at Van Andel Arena, the Stars head home with three chances to close out the series. Game 3 is set for Friday in Cedar Park.

For the second game in a row, the Stars scored twice early in the first period before tacking on two more goals in the second period to take a 4-0 lead.

Justin Hryckowian led the Texas offense with a goal and an assist in Game 2. Luke Krys, Arttu Hyry and Curtis McKenzie all scored as well, and Kyle Capobianco registered two assists.

Remi Poirier (17 saves) followed up his Game 1 shutout by blanking the Griffins until the 15:52 mark of the second period, when former Stars forward Sheldon Dries scored. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, Detroit’s first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, added his first career American Hockey League goal for Grand Rapids, and Dominik Shine had two assists.

Jack Campbell, a member of Texas’ Calder Cup championship team in 2014, got the start for the Griffins and made 27 saves.

(Texas leads series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 29 – Texas 4, GRAND RAPIDS 0

Game 2 – Mon., May 5 – Texas 4, GRAND RAPIDS 2

Game 3 – Fri., May 9 – Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00

*Game 4 – Sat., May 10 – Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00

*Game 5 – Mon., May 12 – Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern