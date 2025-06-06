Stars stay alive on captain McKenzie’s OT winner

Curtis McKenzie scored 2:09 into overtime as Texas staved off elimination with a 2-1 win over Abbotsford in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday night.

The Canucks still lead the series, three games to two, as the teams head back north of the border for Game 6 in Abbotsford on Sunday evening (9 ET, AHLTV on FloHockey).

Jack Becker forced a turnover in the offensive zone, collected the puck behind the Canucks net and sent it in front to McKenzie, who potted the third playoff overtime goal of his career. The other two came during the 2018 conference finals against Rockford.

The teams traded power-play goals in regulation. Justin Hryckowian got Texas on the board first 3:56 into the game with his ninth goal of the postseason, tying Abbotsford’s Linus Karlsson for the league lead.

The Stars held onto the 1-0 lead until the Canucks finally drew even 2:42 into the third period as Arshdeep Bains registered his first goal of the playoffs.

After coming on in relief during Game 4, Magnus Hellberg (3-2) got the start in net for Texas and turned aside 30 of 31 shots.

Artūrs Šilovs (11-5) made 23 saves for Abbotsford.

(Abbotsford leads series, 3-2)

Game 1 – Thu., May 29 – ABBOTSFORD 3, Texas 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Sat., May 31 – ABBOTSFORD 1, Texas 0

Game 3 – Mon., June 2 – TEXAS 5, Abbotsford 2

Game 4 – Wed., June 4 – Abbotsford 5, TEXAS 4 (2OT)

Game 5 – Fri., June 6 – TEXAS 2, Abbotsford 1 (OT)

Game 6 – Sun., June 8 – Texas at Abbotsford, 9:00

*Game 7 – Mon., June 9 – Texas at Abbotsford, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern