Stars take down Admirals in Game 3

Remi Poirier made 30 saves and Texas scored three quick goals in the third period to pull away for a 6-1 win over Milwaukee in Game 3 of the Central Division Finals on Wednesday night.

The Stars have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series with Game 4 coming up Friday in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee cut the Stars’ lead to 2-1 when Spencer Stastney scored 6:04 into the third period, but Texas came back with three goals in a span of 2:17 to put the game out of reach.

Cameron Hughes (1g, 2a), Justin Hryckowian (1g, 1a), Curtis McKenzie (1g, 1a) and Kyle Capobianco (1g, 1a) all had multiple-point nights for Texas, and Poirier (3-0) earned the win in his first action since being pulled during Game 3 of the division semifinals vs. Grand Rapids.

Texas has scored at least four goals in each of its first six games this postseason, and has won 10 of its last 11 road contests going back to the regular season.

Matt Murray (4-4) allowed five goals on 33 shots before giving way to Magnus Chrona, who made his Calder Cup Playoff debut in relief.

(Texas leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Thu., May 15 – TEXAS 4, Milwaukee 2

Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Milwaukee 6, TEXAS 4

Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Texas 6, MILWAUKEE 1

Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Texas at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – Texas at Milwaukee, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern