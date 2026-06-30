Steeves, Crookshank part of Panthers-Devils swap

The New Jersey Devils have acquired forward Ben Steeves from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Angus Crookshank, part of a five-player deal that also sends Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist to New Jersey and goaltender Jacob Markstrom to Florida.

Steeves, a restricted free agent, was an AHL All-Star in 2025-26 as he led the Charlotte Checkers with 23 goals and 45 points while skating in all 72 games.

Undrafted out of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Steeves signed as a free agent with Florida on Mar. 25, 2024, and has totaled 34 goals and 41 assists for 75 points in 140 games with Charlotte. He also has four goals and four assists in 21 postseason games, helping the Checkers reach the Calder Cup Finals in 2025.

Crookshank scored a team-leading 24 goals and totaled 346 points in 60 games for the AHL’s Utica Comets in 2025-26, while also tallying one goal in eight NHL games with New Jersey.

A fifth-round choice by Ottawa in the 2018 NHL Draft, Crookshank has appeared in 262 AHL games with Utica and Belleville, totaling 101 goals and 84 assists for 185 points. He is a four-time 20-goal scorer and was an AHL All-Star in 2024.

Crookshank has notched three goals and two assists in 29 career NHL outings with the Senators and Devils.