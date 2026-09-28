Stevenson claimed by Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have claimed goaltender Clay Stevenson off waivers from the Washington Capitals.

Stevenson enters his fifth pro season after spending four years in the Capitals’ system, including 109 regular-season games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears. Stevenson has a career record of 63-31-9 with a 2.50 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and nine shutouts in the AHL, and won a Calder Cup championship with Hershey in 2024.

In five career NHL appearances with Washington, Stevenson has gone 3-2-0 with a 2.60 GAA and a .906 save percentage. He earned his first career NHL win on Jan. 31, 2026, in the Capitals’ 4-3 overtime victory against Carolina.