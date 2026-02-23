Wranglers’ Strömgren named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Calgary Wranglers forward William Strömgren has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 22, 2026.

Strömgren recorded six points and a plus-6 rating in three contests last week as the Wranglers ended an 11-game road winless streak by picking up three straight victories away from home.

After being held off the scoresheet in a 3-2 shootout win at Manitoba last Monday afternoon, Strömgren registered back-to-back three-point games – complete with late-game heroics – over the weekend. In Friday’s 5-4 victory in Bakersfield, he scored in the first period before drawing the primary assist on both the tying goal with 1:13 left in regulation and the winning goal 31 seconds into overtime. And on Saturday in San Jose, Strömgren tallied a goal and an assist in the second period and then notched the OT winner as Calgary defeated the Barracuda, 4-3.

A second-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Strömgren has 10 goals and 27 assists for 37 points in 45 games with the Wranglers this season. He has also appeared in three games with the Calgary Flames, making his NHL debut on Jan. 7 at Montreal. The 22-year-old native of Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, has totaled 31 goals and 82 assists for 113 points in 185 career AHL games, all with the Wranglers.