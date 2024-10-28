Subban inks AHL deal with Senators

The Belleville Senators have signed goaltender Malcolm Subban to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Subban, who began the season on a tryout with the Grand Rapids Griffins but did not appear in a game, has played 206 contests in the AHL with Providence, Rockford, Rochester, Springfield and Cleveland, posting a record of 89-78-29 with a 2.65 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and eight shutouts.

Subban has also gone 12-11 (2.46, .915) in 27 career Calder Cup Playoff appearances, reaching the conference finals with the Bruins in 2017, the Amerks in 2023 and the Monsters in 2024.

A first-round choice by Boston in the 2012 NHL Draft, Subban has gone 36-34-9 with a 3.10 GAA, an .898 save percentage and three shutouts in 87 career NHL appearances with the Bruins, Golden Knights, Blackhawks, Sabres and Blue Jackets, and was a member of Vegas’ inaugural-season team that advanced to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017-18.

Subban, a Toronto native, played his junior hockey in Belleville from 2010 to 2013, winning 64 games for the Ontario Hockey League club.