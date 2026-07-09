Sullivan returns to Marlies as head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have named Steve Sullivan head coach of the Toronto Marlies.

Additionally, Mark Giordano has been elevated to assistant coach and will join goaltending coach Hannu Toivonen and video coach Nick Biamonte on Sullivan’s coaching staff.

Sullivan, 51, was serving as an assistant coach with the Marlies when he was elevated to the Maple Leafs on Dec. 26, 2025. He originally joined the organization prior to the 2024-25 season.

Prior to his time in Toronto, Sullivan served as the assistant general manager of the Arizona Coyotes from 2017 to 2021, overseeing the club’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. He also worked in Arizona’s hockey operations department as a development coach and later director of player development.

As a player, Sullivan skated in 1,011 regular-season games over 16 seasons in the NHL with New Jersey, Toronto, Chicago, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Arizona. He also played 143 games in the American Hockey League, winning a Calder Cup with the Albany River Rats in 1995 and appearing in two AHL All-Star Classics.