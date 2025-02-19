Senators’ Sebrango, Comets’ Osipov, Marlies’ Barbolini suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

Belleville Senators defenseman Donovan Sebrango has been suspended for six (6) games and Utica Comets defenseman Dmitry Osipov has been suspended for two (2) games following their actions in a game between the teams on Feb. 17.

Sebrango was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 70.10 for leaving the players’ bench during an altercation. He will miss Belleville’s games tonight (Feb. 19) at Utica; Friday (Feb. 21) at Rochester; Sunday (Feb. 23) and Monday (Feb. 24) at Cleveland; and Feb. 26 and Feb. 28 vs. Manitoba.

Osipov will miss Utica’s games tonight (Feb. 19) vs. Belleville and Friday (Feb. 21) at Providence.

Toronto Marlies forward Matthew Barbolini has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game vs. Laval on Feb. 17.

Barbolini will miss Toronto’s games Friday (Feb. 21) at Syracuse and Saturday (Feb. 22) at Rochester.