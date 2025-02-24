Facebook Pixel tracking image
News

Senators’ Hodgson, IceHogs’ Levshunov suspended

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

Belleville Senators forward Hayden Hodgson has been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game at Cleveland on Feb. 23.

Hodgson will miss Belleville’s games tonight (Feb. 24) at Cleveland; Wednesday (Feb. 26) and Friday (Feb. 28) vs. Manitoba; and Saturday (Mar. 1) at Laval.

Rockford IceHogs defenseman Artyom Levshunov has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game at Chicago on Feb. 23.

Levshunov will miss Rockford’s game Friday (Feb. 28) at Tucson.

