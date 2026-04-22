AHL Player Safety Committee announces suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

• Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Tanner Howe has been suspended as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Rochester on Apr. 18.

Howe will miss the first game of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Atlantic Division Semifinal playoff series (opponent and date TBD).

• Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Bokondji Imama has been suspended as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Rochester on Apr. 18.

Imama received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.4 after accumulating his second game misconduct in the “abuse of officials” category this season. He will miss the first game of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Atlantic Division Semifinal playoff series (opponent and date TBD).

• Tucson Roadrunners defenseman Max Szuber has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a slashing incident in a game vs. Henderson on Apr. 18.

As Tucson’s season is complete, Szuber will serve the suspension the next time he is active on an AHL roster.

• Belleville Senators defenseman Djibril Touré has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent in a game at Syracuse on Apr. 18.

As Belleville’s season is complete, Touré will serve the suspension the next time he is active on an AHL roster.

• Rockford IceHogs defenseman Andrew Perrott has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Texas on Apr. 18.

Perrott received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 after accumulating his 11th fighting major of the season. As Rockford’s season is complete, Perrott will serve the suspension the next time he is active on an AHL roster.