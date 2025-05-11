Svechkov the OT hero as Admirals complete comeback

Fedor Svechkov scored his second goal of the game with 1:38 gone in overtime to give Milwaukee a 4-3 victory in their winner-take-all Game 5 against Rockford on Sunday evening.

The Admirals became the fourth team in AHL history to win a best-of-five playoff series after losing the first two games at home.

With former Admiral Zach Sanford in the penalty box serving a minor penalty for delay of game, Svechkov backhanded a rebound past Drew Commesso to send Milwaukee to a division finals matchup against Texas. That series begins Thursday evening in Cedar Park.

Chase De Leo and Jesse Ylonen, who were both in and out of the Admirals lineup during the series, scored goals in Game 5, and Matt Murray (3-2) made 28 saves, including a stop on a penalty shot by Aidan Thompson 5:13 into the game.

Sanford had two goals and an assist for the IceHogs, Joey Anderson added a goal and an assist and Commesso (4-3) stopped 30 shots on the night.

Milwaukee is now 6-1 in winner-take-all games under head coach Karl Taylor.

(Milwaukee wins series, 3-2)

Game 1 – Thu., May 1 – Rockford 3, MILWAUKEE 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Sat., May 3 – Rockford 6, MILWAUKEE 1

Game 3 – Wed., May 7 – Milwaukee 6, ROCKFORD 2

Game 4 – Fri., May 9 – Milwaukee 3, ROCKFORD 2

Game 5 – Sun., May 11 – MILWAUKEE 4, Rockford 3 (OT)