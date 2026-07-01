Teams eyeing depth as free agency opens

Patrick Williams, TheAHL.com Features Writer

July 1 is the start of the free agency period in the NHL and the AHL, the first major step toward teams building out their depth charts with an eye on developing prospects and winning.

Whether it’s an NHL two-way deal or an AHL contract, a deep organizational talent pool is crucial for both individual development and putting together a team capable of competing for the Calder Cup. Veterans can come in to help the AHL team win, to aid in developing younger teammates, and to provide valuable recall assistance. With the right opportunity, either by design or by circumstance, free agency can also be their path to making themselves NHL regulars.

Take Alex Steeves. Coming off a 2024-25 season with the Toronto Marlies in which he scored 36 goals, he signed with the Boston Bruins. He spent the early portion of the season with the Providence Bruins and excelled. Soon enough came a recall to Boston, reliable performance, and he is now an NHL regular.

Or Brandon Bussi, who entered free agency a year ago after a solid Providence tenure. Bussi’s career took a very special path from there, of course. He signed with the Florida Panthers as a free agent last summer before the Carolina Hurricanes acquired him on waivers in training camp. From there he established himself as a full-time goaltender for the Hurricanes, took over the net during the Stanley Cup Final, and posted a shutout in Carolina’s Cup-clinching win.

You never know in hockey.

Getting an early start

Three players avoided free agency with new contracts Tuesday.

The Vancouver Canucks are retaining defenseman Guillaume Brisebois on a new one-year, two-way contract. The move brings the veteran defender back for his 10th pro season – all in the Vancouver organization, where he has played 306 regular-season AHL games and 30 more in the NHL. He was a crucial part of the Abbotsford Canucks’ 2025 Calder Cup championship, but a lower-body injury kept him out for most of the 2025-26 season.

Tucson Roadrunners captain Austin Poganski is back on a two-year AHL deal after a career season in his eighth pro campaign. He hit personal bests in goals (23), assists (33) and points (56) for the Roadrunners.

Providence forward Alexis Gendron will stay with the team on an AHL contract after he was acquired by Boston from the Philadelphia Flyers on March 6. He finished the 2025-26 season with 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 57 games between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Providence.

AHL All-Stars hitting the market

Several AHL All-Star selections will try their fortunes on the open market.

The two First All-Star Team blueline selections, Jack Ahcan (Colorado Eagles) and Zac Jones (Rochester Americans), are each available. Jones led all AHL defensemen with 62 points (10 goals, 52 assists) in 60 games. Behind him in second place was Ahcan at 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists). There is offensive help, too. Perennial playmaker Alex Barré-Boulet of Colorado had another standout season. Arthur Kaliyev of the Belleville Senators topped the AHL with 40 goals. Tanner Laczynski, who made the AHL Second All-Star Team with 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists) in 62 games for the Henderson Silver Knights, should be an attractive target.

Starting in net

While it would be expecting much too much for another free agent goaltender to duplicate Bussi’s path, he did show how valuable goaltending depth is to an NHL organization.

Veterans Laurent Brossoit (San Jose), Pheonix Copley (Ontario), Louis Domingue (Charlotte), Brandon Halverson (Syracuse), Kaapo Kähkönen (Laval), Jiří Patera (Abbotsford), Cal Petersen (Iowa), Calvin Pickard (Bakersfield), Ivan Prosvetov (Calgary), Hunter Shepard (Laval), Mads Søgaard (Belleville) and Matt Villalta (Tucson) are among some of the established options. Zach Sawchenko took over Cleveland’s starting job in the postseason and performed well. Amir Miftakhov stepped in for the Chicago Wolves during the postseason and helped them reach the Calder Cup Finals. Samuel Hlavaj (Iowa) showed well in international competition representing Slovakia, too.

Bolstering the blue line

Beyond Ahcan and Jones, there is a wide selection of defensemen who will be available. This group possesses quality, quantity, and variety.

An intriguing name is available with Henderson’s Dylan Coghlan going to free agency. He joined the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and quickly become a relied-upon part of their back end. His 13-game Stanley Cup Playoff showing followed a 44-point regular season with the Silver Knights, and he may well be on his way to returning to full-time NHL work.

Ahcan, Coghlan, and Jones are among the defensemen who ranked in the AHL’s top-20 in scoring at the position. That collection also features Domenick Fensore (Chicago), Erik Gustafsson (Grand Rapids), Daniil Miromanov (Calgary), Jordan Oesterle (Milwaukee), and Scott Perunovich (Tucson).

The Benning brothers, Calder Cup champion Matt Benning (Toronto) and Mike Benning (Charlotte), each need new contracts. Colorado’s Jacob MacDonald returned from hip surgery late in the regular season and quickly adjusted to action in helping the Eagles to reach the Western Conference Finals. Christian Wolanin (Providence) and Jett Woo (San Jose) each had strong seasons after winning the Calder Cup with Abbotsford in 2025. For leadership, Casey Fitzgerald (Hartford), Kevin Gravel (Milwaukee) and Jarred Tinordi (Syracuse) all have been AHL captains.

As always, defensemen represent a deep pool of talent available. Depth is paramount at the position, and defensemen always go quickly come July.

Loading up on scoring

Vinni Lettieri, fresh off helping Toronto to the Calder Cup with a league-leading 26 points in the postseason, is out there.

Back on the market as well is Providence’s Matěj Blümel. An injury slowed him a bit this past season, but he led the AHL with 39 goals in 2024-25. He’s a sniper. So are Martin Frk (Calgary), and Raphael Lavoie (Henderson). Lavoie also missed time before returning in the second half and finishing with 30 goals in just 45 games. Adam Beckman (Bridgeport), Trey Fix-Wolansky (Hartford) and Riley Tufte (Providence) all reached 30 or more goals.

T.J. Tynan is one of the AHL’s most elite playmakers of the past decade. So is Barré-Boulet, who knows how to find the net. Georgii Merkulov, Providence’s all-time leading scorer, may get a new home as well.