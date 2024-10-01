Terry returning to Bridgeport

The Bridgeport Islanders have signed forward Chris Terry to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Terry returns for his 16th pro season and his second stint with the organization after leading Bridgeport in scoring in both 2021-22 and 2022-23. He is the franchise’s record-holder for points (78) and assists (51) in a single season, and also helped the Islanders win their first Calder Cup Playoff series in 19 years in 2022.

Terry spent last season with the Chicago Wolves, serving as team captain and collecting 21 goals and 29 assists for 50 points in 61 games. It was his 10th career 20-goal season in the AHL.

In 815 regular-season games with Chicago, Bridgeport, Grand Rapids, Laval, St. John’s, Charlotte and Albany, Terry has totaled 311 goals and 430 assists for 741 points. He enters the 2024-25 campaign tied for 17th all-time in goals, tied for 23rd in points, 26th in assists and 38th in games played.

Terry won the AHL scoring title in 2017-18, is a five-time participant in the AHL All-Star Classic (2012, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), and was a First Team AHL All-Star in 2017-18 and a Second Team selection in 2016-17. Off the ice, he is a three-time team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his work in the local community in Laval (2018) and Grand Rapids (2019, 2020).

A fifth-round pick by Carolina in the 2007 NHL Draft, Terry has collected 22 goals and 16 assists in 152 career NHL games with the Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens.