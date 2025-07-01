Texas’ Graham promoted to Dallas

The Dallas Stars have promoted Texas Stars head coach Neil Graham to the NHL club as an assistant coach on the staff of new bench boss Glen Gulutzan.

Graham, 40, spent the last six seasons as the head coach of the AHL Stars, posting a record of 183-140-27-13 and reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2024-25. He was also the coach of the Central Division team at the AHL All-Star Classic in 2023 and 2024. Graham has been responsible for developing several core pieces of Dallas’ current roster, including Jake Oettinger, Jason Robertson, Thomas Harley, Lian Bichsel, Oskar Bäck and 2023-24 AHL MVP Mavrik Bourque, as well as the last two AHL rookies of the year in Logan Stankoven and Justin Hryckowian.

Graham has been with the Dallas organization since 2012, when he joined ECHL Idaho as an assistant coach. He served as Idaho’s head coach from 2015 to 2019 before going to Cedar Park, where he began the 2019-20 season as an assistant under Derek Laxdal before taking over as head coach following Laxdal’s promotion to Dallas on Dec. 10, 2019.