Third time the charm as Hryckowian, Stars knock out Admirals

Justin Hryckowian knocked in a rebound with 5:07 left in regulation, sending Texas to a 3-2 victory in the decisive Game 5 of the Central Division Finals in Milwaukee on Sunday evening.

After losing Game 5’s to the Admirals in both 2023 and 2024, the Stars move on to face the winner of Monday’s Colorado-Abbotsford game in the Western Conference Finals, beginning Thursday night.

Trey Taylor’s shot from the right point caromed off the end boards to Cameron Hughes, stationed at the left post. Hughes’ shot bounced back across the crease, where Hryckowian was waiting to put it in.

The winner of the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding rookie during the regular season, Hryckowian posted six goals and three assists in the five-game series against Milwaukee, including two game-winning tallies. He leads the league with seven goals and 15 points in eight contests entering the conference final round.

Curtis McKenzie and Matěj Blümel also scored for the Stars and Remi Poirier (4-1) made 22 saves, backstopping Texas into the conference finals for the first time since 2018 and the fourth time in franchise history.

Chase De Leo and Fedor Svechkov scored for the Admirals, who lost in regulation for just the second time all season after leading through 40 minutes.

Matt Murray (5-5) made 27 saves for Milwaukee.

(Texas wins series, 3-2)

Game 1 – Thu., May 15 – TEXAS 4, Milwaukee 2

Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Milwaukee 6, TEXAS 4

Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Texas 6, MILWAUKEE 1

Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – MILWAUKEE 2, Texas 1 (OT)

Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – Texas 3, MILWAUKEE 2