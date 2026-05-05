Thompson promoted to Islanders

The New York Islanders have named Rocky Thompson assistant coach.

Thompson, 48, joins the Islanders coaching staff following the past year as head coach of the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders. He led Bridgeport to a record of 34-30-3-5 and their first trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs since 2022.

Thompson had previously served as head coach of the Chicago Wolves from 2017 to 2020, leading the team to a record of 113-71-29 (.599), two Central Division titles and a berth in the 2019 Calder Cup Finals. He was also an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Barons (2010-14), helping the team advance to the Calder Cup Playoffs in all four seasons – including trips to the Western Conference Finals in 2012 and 2013.

In the NHL, Thompson has been an assistant with the Philadelphia Flyers (2022-25) and an associate coach with the San Jose Sharks (2020-21). He also spent two seasons as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires, winning the Memorial Cup in 2017.

Prior to joining the coaching ranks, the Calgary, Alta., native played 10 seasons of professional hockey, including 566 games in the AHL with the Saint John Flames, Louisville Panthers, Hershey Bears, San Antonio Rampage, Toronto Roadrunners, Edmonton Road Runners and Peoria Rivermen. The Calgary Flames drafted Thompson in the third round of the 1995 NHL Draft and he appeared in 25 NHL games with Calgary and Florida.