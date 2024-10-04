Thunderbirds, Blues announce affiliation extension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The Springfield Thunderbirds and St. Louis Blues have announced an extension of their affiliation agreement through the 2030-31 season. The deal further solidifies the long-term future of the American Hockey League in Springfield, one of the league’s charter cities.

“We are thrilled to continue our richly rewarding long-term partnership with the St. Louis Blues,” said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. “The Blues and Thunderbirds share similar core values regarding player and staff development and maintaining a deep commitment to their communities. Our collaboration has enabled us to grow our franchise both on the ice and throughout the region. We cannot wait to see the next generation of Blues stars hone their talents in Springfield in front of the best fans in the AHL.”

In the first three seasons as the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Thunderbirds have experienced tremendous success on and off the ice. In 2022, the team captured the Richard F. Canning Trophy as Eastern Conference champions, reaching the Calder Cup Finals for the first time in club history. The T-Birds received the American Hockey League’s President’s Award that same year.

The club built upon their success last season, posting a franchise-record 20 sellout games, including a 14-game sellout streak to end the campaign. The 2023-24 season also marked the T-Birds’ eighth consecutive season of attendance growth (6,321 fans per game).

Since the start of the partnership, the Blues have also promoted several Springfield staff members to the parent club in St. Louis. Most notably, Drew Bannister became the first Thunderbirds coach to earn a promotion to an NHL bench when he was named the Blues’ head coach on May 8.

“Springfield provides a first-class environment for players in the Blues organization to develop on and off the ice and continue their progress toward the NHL in a well-established, supportive market with strong, experienced leadership,” said Blues assistant general manager Ryan Miller.

In addition to Bannister’s rise to the NHL, 26 players have skated in games for both the Thunderbirds and the Blues, including young stars Jake Neighbours, Zachary Bolduc, Matthew Kessel, Joel Hofer, Scott Perunovich and Zach Dean.

“This is an exciting day for both the St. Louis Blues and the Springfield Thunderbirds organizations,” said Thunderbirds general manager Kevin Maxwell. “This agreement provides stability for our players and staff, and it will continue to offer our fans the chance to identify with our prospects and follow their careers as they graduate onto the Blues.”

The affiliation extension assures Springfield’s continued tenancy in the American Hockey League, which dates back to 1936.

“The city of Springfield has been a cornerstone of the American Hockey League for more than 80 years,” said AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson. “Hockey in Springfield has experienced a renaissance since the arrival of the Thunderbirds. Stability with an NHL affiliate is very important for AHL clubs, and we’re pleased that Springfield’s partnership with the St. Louis Blues will continue to bring excitement and entertainment to the fans of Western Massachusetts.”