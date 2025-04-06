Thunderbirds, Phantoms round out Atlantic playoff field

The Springfield Thunderbirds and Lehigh Valley Phantoms clinched berths in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs on Sunday evening by virtue of Hartford’s 2-1 loss at Hershey.

It is the third postseason appearance in team history for the Thunderbirds, who reached the Calder Cup Finals in 2022. The Phantoms are heading to the playoffs for the third consecutive year and the fifth time since moving to the Lehigh Valley in 2014.

Springfield and Lehigh Valley join Hershey, Charlotte, Providence and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in making up the six teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Atlantic Division; the top two clubs will get byes into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.