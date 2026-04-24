Thunderbirds rebound to extend series

Zach Dean and Chris Wagner scored 49 seconds apart late in the second period, turning a one-goal deficit into a one-goal lead and propelling Springfield to a 5-2 win at Charlotte in Game 2 on Friday night.

The series will be decided in Game 3 back at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday (7 ET, ).

After dropping the opener, 8-1, the Thunderbirds fell behind early in Game 2 when Trevor Carrick scored just 3:52 into the contest.

Wyatt Newpower, a scratch in Game 1, scored his first goal as a Thunderbird to tie the game at 7:57 of the second period, but Ludvig Jansson restored Charlotte’s lead 52 seconds later.

Dean and Wagner gave Springfield its first lead of the series, and with the Checkers on a late power play looking to tie, Hugh McGing’s shorthanded goal with 3:13 left in regulation sealed the victory.

After not dressing Wednesday night, Georgi Romanov got the start in Game 2 and made 29 saves for the Thunderbirds.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 22 – CHARLOTTE 8, Springfield 1

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 24 – Springfield 5, CHARLOTTE 2

*Game 3 – Sat., Apr. 25 – Springfield at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern