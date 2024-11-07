Thunderbirds sign forward Luff

The Springfield Thunderbirds have signed forward Matt Luff to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Luff began the season with the Charlotte Checkers on a tryout contract, posting two goals and two assists in six games.

In 229 career AHL contests with Charlotte, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee and Ontario, Luff has totaled 69 goals and 98 assists for 167 points. He scored a career-high 14 goals and tied a personal best with 31 points while skating in just 30 games for Milwaukee in 2021-22.

The eighth-year pro has also played 106 games in the NHL with Los Angeles, Nashville and Detroit, notching 15 goals and 12 assists.