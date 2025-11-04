News

Thunderbirds sign Lucic to tryout

by AHL PR
Photo: Jeff Curry/Imagn Images

The Springfield Thunderbirds have signed forward Milan Lucic to a professional tryout contract.

Lucic originally signed a PTO with the St. Louis Blues prior to 2025 training camp and skated in four NHL preseason games, posting a goal and an assist before being sidelined with an injury.

A veteran of 1,177 NHL games with Boston, Los Angeles, Edmonton and Calgary, Lucic won a Stanley Cup championship with the Bruins in 2011 and is a five-time 20-goal scorer in the NHL, totaling 233 goals and 353 assists for 586 points. He has never played in the American Hockey League.

The native of Vancouver, B.C., was a second-round choice by Boston in the 2006 NHL Draft.

