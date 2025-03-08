Thunderbirds trade for Addison

The Springfield Thunderbirds have acquired defenseman Calen Addison from the Henderson Silver Knights for future considerations.

Addison, 24, signed an AHL contract with Henderson on Oct. 24, 2024, and has tallied three goals and 30 assists for a team-leading 33 points in 49 games for the Silver Knights this season. He was selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for Jan. 20-26 after recording eight points in four games.

A native of Brandon, Man., Addison has recorded 16 goals and 75 assists for 91 points in 126 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Iowa and Henderson. He was voted to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2020-21.

Originally a second-round choice by Pittsburgh in the 2018 NHL Draft, Addison has made 152 appearances in the NHL with Minnesota and San Jose, recording six goals and 44 assists for 50 points.