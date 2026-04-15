Thunderbirds wrap up postseason berth

The Springfield Thunderbirds clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday with a 7-1 win over Lehigh Valley at the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds are heading to the postseason for the fourth time in five years, a stretch that began with a trip to the Calder Cup Finals in 2022.

Springfield is one of six Atlantic Division teams who will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs; as the top two clubs, Providence and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will get byes into the division semifinals, while the third- through sixth-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends Sunday; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.