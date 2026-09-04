Tokarski joins Hurricanes as goaltending scout

Dustin Tokarski has joined the Carolina Hurricanes organization as a goalie scout.

In his new role, Tokarski will assist both the amateur and pro scouting groups in evaluating goalies at all levels, including draft candidates, trade candidates and potential free agents.

Tokarski completed a 17-year playing career in 2025-26. He retires with a record of 228-154-41, a 2.57 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 446 career AHL appearances with Norfolk, Syracuse, Hamilton, St. John’s, San Diego, Lehigh Valley, Hartford, Charlotte, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Chicago and Grand Rapids. Among AHL goaltenders, Tokarski ranks ninth all-time in wins (228), 13th in games played (446) and eighth in shutouts (30).

Tokarski went 20-7 with a 1.85 GAA, a .932 save percentage and four shutouts in 30 postseason appearances, winning Calder Cup championships with Norfolk in 2012 and Charlotte in 2019.

A native of Humboldt, Sask., Tokarski was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Draft and went on to play 86 regular-season games in the NHL with the Lightning, Canadiens, Ducks, Sabres, Penguins and Hurricanes. He also had a .916 save percentage in five appearances for Montreal during the Eastern Conference Final of the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs.