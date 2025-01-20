Tom McVie (1935-2025)

The American Hockey League is saddened to learn of the passing of Tom McVie. He was 89.

McVie’s career in professional hockey spanned more than 60 years, and his association with the American Hockey League began in 1982 when he was named head coach of the Maine Mariners and led the team to the Calder Cup Finals.

McVie spent a total of 10 seasons as an AHL head coach with Maine (1982-87), the Utica Devils (1987-91) and the Providence Bruins (1997-98). He received the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the league’s outstanding coach in 1988-89, and his 328 victories put him among the top 20 in league history.

The AHL recognized McVie as an honorary captain at the 2013 AHL All-Star Classic in Providence.

In the National Hockey League, McVie was a head coach with Washington (1975-79), Winnipeg (1979-81) and New Jersey (1990-92). He also served as an assistant coach and later a long-time scout with the Boston Bruins.