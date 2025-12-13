AHL announces suspensions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions as a result of incidents between the Toronto Marlies and the Laval Rocket at the conclusion of the second period of their game on Dec. 12:

Toronto forward Michael Pezzetta has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an illegal check to the head of an opponent. He will miss Toronto’s games Sunday (Dec. 14) vs. Cleveland, Dec. 20 vs. Belleville and Dec. 21 at Belleville.

Laval forward Alex Belzile has been suspended for three (3) games, Laval forward Laurent Dauphin has been suspended for three (3) games, Laval forward Joshua Roy has been suspended for three (3) games and Laval forward Samuel Blais has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of leaving the players’ bench during an altercation.

All four players will miss Laval’s game today vs. Bridgeport. Belzile, Dauphin and Roy will also miss Laval’s games Dec. 18 and Dec. 20 at Cleveland.