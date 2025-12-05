Tralmaks brings personality, ambitions to Grand Rapids

by Jonathan Mills | AHL On The Beat

Going all the way back to when he first laced up his skates while growing up in Riga, Latvia, Eduards Tralmaks has wanted to play hockey at the sport’s highest level.

As a result, Tralmaks has chased that dream all over the world. And now, he’s in Michigan, representing the Grand Rapids Griffins after signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Detroit Red Wings last March.

“My whole life, I’ve been battling to get an opportunity to play in the NHL,” said Tralmaks, who recorded 51 points in 48 games for Kladno to lead the Czech Extraliga in scoring in 2024-25. “After last year, I thought that I had the best season of my life. My next step was to give it another shot. Detroit was one of the organizations that I talked to and felt like a place where I could develop. Obviously, Grand Rapids was a big push too, because it’s a great city with great fans and a great arena.

“At the end of the day, the goal is to play at least one game in the NHL.”

Tralmaks said his play last season was a continuation of the strides he took in 2023-24, when he tallied 32 points in 52 regular-season games. He had returned to Europe following two seasons in the AHL with the Providence Bruins.

“It was a season where I felt way different,” the 28-year-old Tralmaks said. “I had way more confidence in my shot and felt like everything was going in. I thought that was my breakout year. Some might say it was a little bit too late because of my age, but that doesn’t matter. If you look at the Latvians that have made it in the NHL, there are plenty of guys who are examples of that. Even though I’m at this point of my career at my age, you still have a chance.

“The biggest thing is confidence. Once you get rolling and you become one of the guys that coaches trust to send out in those big moments, it helps everything.”

Before recording 41 points in 87 games with Providence, Tralmaks compiled 82 points in 119 games across four seasons at the University of Maine. He also played junior hockey with the Chicago Steel in 2016-17, winning a United States Hockey League championship and playoff MVP honors.

“My time at the University of Maine was big step in my career, probably the best time of my life both in and out of hockey,” he said. “When I went there, the coaches helped me learn about my role on the team. After my time in the USHL, I thought I was more of a skills guy. I thought I was the kind of guy who dangles, scores beautiful goals and dishes out assists. I can still do that, but the coaches told me if I want to make it far, I must play more of a grinder role while also making the plays that I know I can make.”

Tralmaks has evolved into the type of player he is today because of his experiences, especially as he was first adjusting his game to the North American rink. And as he’s put in the work over the years, Tralmaks said having a strong sense of belief and self-trust is an underappreciated component of the game that can “make an average player a great player, and a great player a superstar.”

“The way I see confidence, it’s the only superpower a player can have,” Tralmaks said. “It’s really a superpower because when we are confident, not even hockey-wise or sports-wise, it’s everywhere in life. When people are confident, like in a sales job, they can sell anything. It’s the same in sports. When you are confident, you can do things you never thought you could do.”

To build and keep confidence, however, is a mental battle that Tralmaks said can be won by using the power of perseverance.

“The thing with confidence is, it’s so good when you have it and is really hard to get it when you don’t have it,” Tralmaks said. “You must work for it. For some, it helps when you do certain things in practice, but ultimately, it starts with having good plays during games or scoring goals. The confidence from a coach also plays a big role into it.”

Continuing to look back on his winding journey up to this point, Tralmaks feels he’s done a good job of holding himself accountable and understanding where his strengths ultimately lie.

“I might not be the prettiest player or have the best hands, but the way I want to position myself is by showing that I am the hardest worker,” Tralmaks said. “For example, when it comes to shooting, there might be guys who are better than me. But when it comes to a puck in the corner and it’s me versus someone else, even if it’s the best player in the world, that’s the battle that I’m choosing. That’s the type of hockey that I want to play. I’m not going to have highlight-reel goals, but I’ll make sure that puck is in the net.”

Griffins head coach Dan Watson said the 6-foot-4, 225-pound forward has been a great addition to the team.

“The guys who played with him or knew him before he signed with us last spring all said what a great guy he is,” said Watson. “He keeps the room light and is one of those guys who likes to have fun inside the locker room. A true team guy, and then on the ice he’s got a physical presence. A big guy who has no problem understanding how to get to the net. He has a good shot and is a guy we need offensively, but even his understanding of the defensive side of the game is improving. We need that big, physical presence on the forecheck, around the net, and contributing to our offensive-zone numbers right now.”

Tralmaks also touched on Grand Rapids’ strong chemistry, which he said helped the club get off to its impressive season-opening start.

“It definitely starts in the locker room,” Tralmaks said. “We spent so much time together before our first game. I came to Detroit two weeks prior to training camp, so I got to know a lot of the guys. Everyone is so humble and down to earth.”

Tralmaks said he’s already formed several close friendships on the club, especially with netminder Michal Postava and forwards Jakub Rychlovský and Ondrej Becher – all of

whom are Czechs.

“We are the closest people to each other on the team,” Tralmaks said. “Even though I’m Latvian they still treat me like I’m Czech. I understand their language, although I don’t speak back. We know what it’s like in Europe and it bonds us together.”

Always radiating positive energy, Tralmaks has high expectations for himself. He knows it’s going to take more than his personality to get to where he wants to go.

“My job as a player on my line is to dig it out, get it to my linemates, and when they get it to me, I shoot the puck,” Tralmaks said. “I am the guy that wants to be on the ice. I want to show that I’m responsible. I want to keep making hits and shooting the puck. I want to keep doing all of that and prove to the coaches that I am a gamer. I want them to know that I’m here to play and potentially earn more of those minutes or get up into the lineup. I’ll just keep doing my best to succeed.”

According to Tralmaks, he’s considered hanging up his skates a few times over the years. But in those moments, the forward has remembered just how far he’s come and what he still aims to achieve.

“Sometimes, when I came home after tough games, I would sit there and think to myself, ‘Why am I doing this? It’s so hard to keep doing this,’” Tralmaks said. “If you look at my hockey career, everything I’ve done has been through dedication and hard work. A lot of ups and downs, probably more downs than ups. But the more that you want it, I feel the higher percentage it is that you’ll succeed and the higher likelihood that you’re going to earn it. It just comes down to the person that I am.

“I want to set an example for Latvians and my family. I want to show my parents that I’m not going to give up, and be some kind of inspiration to somebody. If I look back at my career, and I know that I did everything I could, then I can look at myself in the mirror when I’m done and know I stayed true to myself.”