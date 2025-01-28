TSN, NHL Network, AHLTV on FloHockey to show All-Star Classic this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has announced that the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will be televised live to national audiences on NHL Network in the United States and TSN in Canada, along with streaming coverage on AHLTV on FloHockey.

Produced by Concom Inc., live broadcasts of the event from Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., will air Sunday, Feb. 2 at 9 ET/6 PT for the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest, and Monday, Feb. 3 at 9 ET/6 PT for the AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

Veteran broadcaster R.J. Broadhead (play-by-play) will be joined on the call by San Jose Sharks TV and radio analyst Drew Remenda (color commentary) along with MSG Networks and Bridgeport Islanders broadcaster Alan Fuehring (rinkside).

AHL fans will be able to watch both nights’ events, as well as the 2025 AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Monday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, live on AHLTV on FloHockey or for free across FloHockey social channels on YouTube, Facebook and X. The ceremony will feature the induction of Rene Drolet, Dunc Fisher, Michael Leighton and Michel Picard into the American Hockey League Hall of Fame, and will celebrate the careers of All-Star Classic honorary captains Grant Fuhr and Lorne Henning. FloHockey will be on site to cover all the action from the Coachella Valley with original reporting focused on the athletes, key storylines and an extensive social media program.

And throughout the weekend, the American Hockey League will be taking fans behind the scenes on its social media platforms: Follow the AHL on Instagram (@TheAHL), Facebook (fb.com/TheAHL), Bluesky (@theahl.com), Threads (@TheAHL) and X (@TheAHL), and use #AHLAllStar to be part of the conversation.

The Skills Competition will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the AHL All-Star Challenge, the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament to determine the All-Star champions. For ticket information, fans can visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Michael Carcone, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Ryker Evans, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.