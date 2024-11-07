Two-time Calder Cup winner joins Silver Knights

The Henderson Silver Knights have signed defenseman Lucas Johansen to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Johansen joins the Silver Knights after playing seven seasons with the Washington Capitals organization, which made him a first-round pick (28th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft. Johansen recorded 20 goals and 72 assists in 257 games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears, and was a member of their Calder Cup championship teams in 2023 and 2024.

Johansen appeared in nine regular-season games with the Capitals, notching two assists, as well as two Stanley Cup Playoff contests.