Tynan reaches 700 AHL points

Springfield Thunderbirds forward T.J. Tynan recorded the 700th point of his American Hockey League career during Friday evening’s 7-6 overtime loss to the Providence Bruins.

Tynan is the 28th player in AHL history to reach 700 points.

One of the most decorated AHL players of the last decade, Tynan returned this season to Springfield, where he began his pro career in 2014. He has recorded 115 goals and 585 assists for 700 points in 769 AHL games with the Springfield Falcons, Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters, Chicago Wolves, Colorado Eagles, Ontario Reign and Springfield Thunderbirds.

Tynan ranks seventh in league history in assists, behind only Willie Marshall (852), Fred Glover (814), Mike Nykoluk (686), Tim Tookey (621), Keith Aucoin (613) and Cal O’Reilly (606). He is also one of just two players (Art Stratton) ever to lead the league in assists in a season four times in his career.

The Orland Park, Ill., native won the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL’s most valuable player in 2020-21 and 2021-22, the fifth player ever to win the honor in back-to-back seasons. He was voted to a postseason AHL All-Star in 2020-21 (Pacific Division), 2021-22 (First Team) and 2022-23 (Second Team), and he has participated in the AHL All-Star Classic four times.

Tynan has added nine goals and 42 assists for 51 points in 85 career postseason games in the AHL, winning the Calder Cup with Lake Erie in 2016 and reaching the Finals with Chicago in 2019.

Originally a third-round choice by Columbus in the 2011 NHL Draft, Tynan has played 31 games in the NHL with the Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings.