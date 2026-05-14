Vancouver promotes Johnson to GM

Ryan Johnson has been named general manager of the Vancouver Canucks.

Johnson has spent the previous 13 seasons with the Canucks in various player development roles capacities, most recently as an assistant general manager and GM of the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks. Under his leadership, Abbotsford compiled a 191-134-19-12 record over five seasons, highlighted by the first Calder Cup championship ever by a Vancouver affiliate in 2025.

Johnson played 15 pro seasons from 1996 to 2011, appearing in 701 NHL games with Florida, Tampa Bay, St. Louis, Vancouver and Chicago. He also skated in 181 games in the AHL with the Carolina Monarchs, Beast of New Haven and Rockford IceHogs.

The Canucks also named Daniel and Henrik Sedin co-presidents of hockey operations.

“This is a very important day for our organization and marks a significant step in guiding the future direction of our hockey team,” said Canucks chairman and governor Francesco Aquilini. “Daniel, Henrik and Ryan are culture setters, driven by an unrelenting work ethic and strong desire to succeed. Their passion and commitment, both as players and in management, shine daily, and they set the standard through their professionalism and character. We are extremely excited to have them leading our rebuild and driving our vision of building a championship-caliber team.”