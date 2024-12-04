Viel a seamless fit in Bruins organization

by Jordan Conn | AHL On The Beat

It’s not often you find a player who scores points, stacks up penalty minutes, and is an active member of the community. The Boston Bruins organization has found a rare gem in Jeffrey Viel.

A seventh-year pro, Viel signed a two-year, two-way contract with Boston during last summer’s free agency period and has found his groove in the organization. He has two goals – including a shorthanded, game-winning goal on Nov. 8 against Bridgeport – and two assists with 43 penalty minutes and a plus-1 rating through 19 games for the Providence Bruins this season.

The forward knew that the Bruins were the ideal landing spot for him.

“It’s been great. That’s why I signed here,” said Viel. “The culture here is amazing and the opportunity to be a leader played a big part in me coming here.”

The Rimouski, Quebec, native knows that being a leader isn’t just a task assigned to those who wear a letter on their jersey. Viel shows his leadership every day in how hard he works on and off the ice.

“My game is the Boston and Providence Bruins way,” Viel stated. “I play hard and play physical, keep the game simple and get to the net. That’s been my game for my pro career.”

However, Providence head coach Ryan Mougenel realized early that Viel was also a role model for young players on his squad, and awarded him an “A” on his sweater when one of the team’s alternate captains was recalled by Boston.

“He’s a high character guy, a great teammate, and a student of the game,” said Mougenel. “He’s really put a lot of time into his craft. He plays the right way and has a really good skill package.”

Mougenel also knew a player like Viel would transition easily into the Providence locker room.

“The guys recognize what a good teammate he is and how hard he works,” said Mougenel. “That’s why it’s seamless for him.”

Bruins management rewarded Viel for his play early in the AHL season and recalled him to Boston for the Nov. 18 game against Columbus. In that opportunity, Viel showed the impact he can make on a game with his physical style of play.

“I thought he did a really good job going up and doing what he does,” said Mougenel. “Systematically, I thought he was really good. I think they know he can play up there.”

Off the ice Viel’s community minutes are adding up, just like his point total and penalty minutes, which often come from looking out for his teammates in a physical nature. He recently took a trip to the Hotel for Homeless Dogs, where he spent time showing love for the animals who don’t currently have a home.

“I love to get invested in the community,” said Viel. “It’s an important part of being a professional hockey player, giving back to the people and the fans, while getting to know the area a little bit. I always love to contribute.”

And while Viel is looking forward to more opportunities to give back to his community, he’s also looking for more ways he can contribute to help his team win hockey games.