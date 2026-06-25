Ward named head coach of Silver Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights have named Joel Ward head coach of the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights.

Ward, 45, rejoins the Silver Knights for his first professional head coaching position after spending the past three years as an assistant in Vegas. He previously served as an assistant coach with Henderson from 2020-23.

Ward played parts of 11 seasons in the National Hockey League, appearing in 726 games for the Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and San Jose Sharks. He collected 133 goals and 171 assists for 304 points in the regular season, and registered 22 goals and 30 assists in 83 Stanley Cup Playoffs games.

Ward’s professional playing career also included 209 AHL games over three seasons with the Houston Aeros, and he represented Canada at the 2014 IIHF World Championship.