Islanders’ Warren named AHL Player of the Week

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Bridgeport Islanders defenseman Marshall Warren has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 12, 2025.

Warren recorded two goals, two assists and a plus-4 rating in a pair of games as the Islanders opened their 25th-anniversary season by earning three of a possible four standings points.

Warren began his second professional season by picking up an assist on the Islanders’ first goal on opening night, Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to Providence. Then on Sunday afternoon, Warren scored twice and added another assist to help Bridgeport past Belleville, 6-2.

A Long Island native, Warren tallied four goals and 13 assists in 53 games as a rookie with Bridgeport in 2024-25. He signed an entry-level deal with the New York Islanders on Apr. 16, 2024, after playing collegiately at Boston College (2019-23) and the University of Michigan (2023-24). Warren was originally a sixth-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2019.

