Stevenson shuts door on Penguins in Game 2

Clay Stevenson stopped 37 shots – including 21 in the third period alone – and the Hershey Bears edged Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 2-1, in Game 2 of their Atlantic Division semifinal series on Saturday evening.

The best-of-five series is even at 1-1 with Game 3 on tap for Tuesday in Hershey.

Brett Leason batted home a power-play goal with 3:35 left in the first period, and Bogdan Trineyev, who was injured late in the first when he was hit in the side of the head with an errant clearing attempt, came back and scored his second goal of the postseason with 2:49 remaining before the second intermission. Ilya Protas and Andrew Cristall each had two assists.

Aidan McDonough’s goal 1:12 into the third period brought the Penguins to within 2-1, but Stevenson (3-1) and the Bears locked down the victory despite being outshot 22-8 in the final frame.

Sergei Murashov (1-1) made 24 saves for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Thu., Apr. 30 – W-B/SCRANTON 4, Hershey 2

Game 2 – Sat., May 2 – Hershey 2, W-B/SCRANTON 1

Game 3 – Tue., May 5 – W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 7:00

Game 4 – Thu., May 7 – W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 6:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern