Western Conference storylines taking shape

Patrick Williams, TheAHL.com Features Writer

AHL rosters continue to take shape, and opening weekend is in the books.

Eight teams across the league have new head coaches, and every team has a new-look roster to one degree or another. The first several weeks of the AHL season are for building familiarity among new personnel, getting systems work down pat, and establishing a foundation that can carry a team in the season’s second half and into the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Let’s look team-by-team at the Western Conference. A breakdown of the Eastern Conference came earlier this week.

ABBOTSFORD

With Abbotsford just a short drive from Vancouver, Swedish Hockey League rookie of the year Jonathan Lekkerimäki’s full-time arrival in the AHL will create plenty of interest. The 15th overall selection in the 2022 NHL Draft had 31 points (19 goals, 12 assists) in 46 games last season with Örebro HK. Long-time NHL forward and Calder Cup champion Manny Malhotra is the new head coach in Abbotsford.

BAKERSFIELD

Another first-round pick who has come to the Pacific Division is Condors rookie forward Matthew Savoie, Originally taken by Buffalo ninth overall in 2022. Savoie had 71 points (30 goals, 41 assists) in just 34 games in the Western Hockey League last season split between Wenatchee and Moose Jaw, and came to the Edmonton Oilers in a July trade with the Sabres.

CALGARY

Plenty of change has swept through the Wranglers of late. Captain Brett Sutter is still around, but now he is an assistant coach after retiring this summer. Goaltender Dustin Wolf, who collected an armful of awards during his time in the AHL, has graduated to the Calgary Flames. Martin Frk, the ultra-dangerous sharpshooter, is back in the AHL following a season in Europe and will give the Wranglers a potent threat.

CHICAGO

It’s a reunion this fall for the Wolves and the Carolina Hurricanes, who teamed up to win a Calder Cup in 2022. New head coach Cam Abbott comes to North America after a successful tenure in the SHL. Bradly Nadeau, a 2023 first-round pick, has turned pro after one standout season at the University of Maine. Two other new young forwards, Gleb Trikozov and Felix Unger Sorum, and defenseman Scott Morrow were also recent high picks by the Hurricanes.

COACHELLA VALLEY

After going to the Calder Cup Finals in back-to-back seasons, the Firebirds have a much different team in 2024-25. To start, Derek Laxdal takes over for head coach Dan Bylsma. Several top players from last season’s playoff run have departed, but captain Max McCormick and forward John Hayden are among the holdovers. Goaltender Nikke Kokko along with forwards Jagger Firkus and Eduard Sale are some of the new faces for whom Seattle has high hopes.

COLORADO

The Eagles have one of the top free agents from this past summer’s crop in forward T.J. Tynan, a two-time AHL most valuable player. He is back with Colorado, where he spent two seasons. So is another former Eagles captain, forward Jayson Megna, while defenseman Jacob MacDonald is another addition in his second go-round with the Eagles. Forward Matthew Phillips is a two-time 30-goal scorer in the AHL, and Jere Innala, who had 11 goals in 14 SHL playoff games for Frölunda last spring, brings eight seasons of European pro experience.

HENDERSON

Goaltender Carl Lindbom is coming off a strong first season in the SHL with Färjestad; the 21-year-old was a seventh-round pick by the Vegas Golden Knights who has become a prominent prospect. Rookie forward Matyas Sapovaliv is also with Henderson after winning the Memorial Cup last season with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League. After bouncing back and forth on waivers between Edmonton and the Golden Knights, 2024 AHL All-Star Raphael Lavoie is with Henderson and offers a top offensive option.

IOWA

The Wild underwent an extensive summer makeover, with Travis Boyd, Brendan Gaunce, Ben Jones and Devin Shore among the new veterans asked to lead Iowa. Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt is back with Iowa in what should be his final spin through the AHL before he goes to Minnesota; he signed a two-year contract extension last week.

MANITOBA

Nikita Chibrikov, Brad Lambert, Chaz Lucius and Danny Zhilkin offer plenty of young talent up front for the Moose. Defenseman Elias Salomonsson, Winnipeg’s second-round pick in 2022, comes to North America after winning a Swedish championship with Skelleftea last season. Under head coach Mark Morrison, Manitoba is always a well-structured, hard-working challenge in the tight Central Division.

MILWAUKEE

The Admirals have reached the Western Conference Finals in each of the past two springs and bring back another strong roster. Forward Zach L’Heureux, Joakim Kemell and Fedor Svechkov are top forward prospects who have already shown considerable promise. Ozzy Wiesblatt, a late-season loan from San Jose, remains with the Admirals as he gets a fresh start in a new organization. Milwaukee also has an all-new goalie tandem in Matthew Murray and Magnus Chrona.

ONTARIO

Rookie defenseman Jakub Dvorak, a 2023 second-rounder, is just 19 as he starts this season with the Reign. Goaltender Erik Portillo had a strong rookie season and will be given a chance to build on that. Samuel Fagemo is back with the Reign after running up 43 goals in 50 games last season, finishing second in the AHL in that category, and will be the catalyst of a well-balanced offense.

ROCKFORD

Forward Frank Nazar and defenseman Kevin Korchinski (who spent last season with the Chicago Blackhawks) are two big-name 20-year-olds on the Rockford roster. There is also rookie Gavin Hayes, who had 37 goals last season in the OHL between Flint and Sault Ste. Marie. On the back end, there is AHL All-Star Ethan Del Mastro, who had an impressive first pro season. Goaltender Drew Commesso is back for his second year as he tries to solidify his place as part of Chicago’s future in net.

SAN DIEGO

The Gulls brought in a proven goal-scorer in Ryan Carpenter along with veterans Dillon Heatherington and Roland McKeown for the blue line. Jansen Harkins and Carson Meyer are additional experienced help. Nathan Gaucher is a first-rounder among a group of young prospects sent to San Diego by the rebuilding Anaheim Ducks.

SAN JOSE

Yaroslav Askarov’s arrival with the Barracuda following two strong seasons with Milwaukee gives the San Jose Sharks a close look at their potential future in net. Coming in are Justin Bailey, Andrew Poturalski and Colin White, prime veterans who can help up front, while defenseman Joey Keane returns to the AHL where he was an All-Star in 2019-20. Highly regarded forward prospect Filip Bystedt is with the Barracuda for his first full North American pro season.

TEXAS

The Stars have two major additions from Coachella Valley in forward Cameron Hughes and Kole Lind, two top-end players for a roster that has graduated AHL rookie of the year Logan Stankoven and MVP Mavrik Bourque to the Dallas Stars. Eddie Shore Award winner Kyle Capobianco, whose 54 points last season with Manitoba led all AHL defensemen, is with Texas now as part of a defense corps that includes first-rounder Lian Bichsel.

TUCSON

Affiliated with the Utah Hockey Club, the Roadrunners have benefitted from an aggressive summer by the head office. Coming in are veterans Robbie Russo and Kevin Connauton on the blue line while Andrew Agozzino and Egor Sokolov provide proven assistance as forwards. Forward Aku Räty had a 44-point performance in his first AHL season and has returned. Julian Lutz and Noel Nordh are two other intriguing forward prospects.