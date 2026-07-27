Whitfield elevated to head coach of P-Bruins

The Boston Bruins have named Trent Whitfield head coach of the American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins.

Ryan Ward has also been added to Providence’s coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Whitfield, 49, spent the past 10 seasons as an assistant coach with Providence, helping the club capture four Atlantic Division titles as well as the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy in 2025-26. Whitfield was also an assistant with the AHL’s Portland Pirates in 2014-15, and with the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League in 2015-16.

As a player, Whitfield skated in 812 regular-season games in the AHL, totaling 246 goals and 349 assists for 595 points. He served as the P-Bruins’ captain from 2009 to 2013, and participated in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2003 and 2013.

Whitfield also played 194 games in the NHL with Boston, St. Louis, Washington and the New York Rangers, recording 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points.

Ward, 39, most recently served as head coach of the Youngstown Phantoms (USHL) for four seasons, leading the team to a Clark Cup championship in 2022-23. Prior to joining Youngstown, he spent two seasons as director of player personnel for the Tri-City Storm (USHL).

Ward has also served as an assistant with the AHL’s San Antonio Rampage (2018-19), and has been a video coach with the New York Islanders, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies.