Wild acquire Jiricek, Hunt to Blue Jackets

The Minnesota Wild have acquired defenseman David Jiricek and a fifth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defenseman Daemon Hunt, a first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, a third- and a fourth-round pick in 2026, and a second-round pick in 2027.

Jiricek has been assigned to the AHL’s Iowa Wild; Hunt has been assigned to the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters.

Jiricek, 21, had two goals and one assist in four games with Cleveland this season, along with one assist in six games with Columbus.

Jiricek, who was named to the AHL’s Top Prospects Team in 2022-23, registered 15 goals and 45 assists for 60 points in 88 games with Cleveland over parts of three seasons. The sixth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft has collected one goal and 10 assists in 53 NHL appearances with the Blue Jackets.

Hunt, 22, has tallied four assists in nine games with Wild this season. He has also skated in one contest with Minnesota.

Since making his pro debut as an 18-year-old late in the 2020-21 season, Hunt has registered six goals and 39 assists in 125 career AHL games for Iowa. He also has one assist in 13 NHL contests with Minnesota.

Hunt was a third-round choice by the Wild in the 2020 NHL Draft.