Wild acquire Madden, Kings get Cecconi

The Minnesota Wild have acquired forward Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for defenseman Joseph Cecconi.

Madden has played 47 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign this season, posting eight goals and 17 assists for 25 points.

In 251 career AHL games over five pro seasons, all with Ontario, Madden has notched 58 goals and 70 assists for 128 points. Madden was a third-round pick by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Cecconi has recorded two goals and 11 assists in 51 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season, his sixth pro campaign.

Originally a fifth-round choice by Dallas in the 2015 NHL Draft, Cecconi has skated in 326 career AHL games with Iowa, Rochester and Texas, totaling 10 goals and 57 assists for 67 points.