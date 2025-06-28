Wild acquire Priskie from Washington

The Minnesota Wild have acquired pending unrestricted free-agent defenseman Chase Priskie and the 123rd overall in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenseman Declan Chisholm and the 180th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Priskie recorded 12 goals and 23 assists for 35 points in 61 games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears in 2024-25, his sixth pro season.

Originally a sixth-round choice by the Capitals in the 2016 NHL Draft, Priskie has recorded 50 goals and 114 assists for 164 points in 314 career AHL games with Hershey, San Diego, Rochester, Charlotte, Syracuse and Springfield. He also has four goals and 16 assists in 35 postseason games, winning a Calder Cup championship with Hershey in 2024.

Priskie has played four games in the NHL, all with Florida during the 2021-22 season.