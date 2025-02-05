Wild claim Hinostroza off waivers

The Minnesota Wild have claimed forward Vinnie Hinostroza off NHL waivers from Nashville.

Hinostroza was leading the American Hockey League in assists (22) and points (33) when he was recalled by Nashville on Dec. 28. Six weeks later, he is still the Milwaukee Admirals’ leading scorer in 2024-25. Hinostroza has also recorded two assists in 13 games with the Predators this season.

In 387 career NHL games with Nashville, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Chicago, Florida and Arizona, Hinostroza has totaled 54 goals and 99 assists for 153 points.

A sixth-round pick by the Blackhawks in the 2012 NHL Draft, Hinostroza turned pro with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs in 2015 and has compiled 62 goals and 97 assists for 159 points in 188 career AHL games skating for Rockford, Rochester, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Milwaukee.