Wild sign Anderson to AHL deal

The Iowa Wild have signed forward Joey Anderson to an American Hockey League contract.

Anderson began this season on a tryout with the Hershey Bears, recording three goals and three assists in six games. In 270 career AHL contests with Hershey, Rockford, Toronto and Binghamton, he has recorded 108 goals and 97 assists for 205 points. Anderson was an AHL All-Star in 2020.

Originally selected by New Jersey in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Anderson has tallied 19 goals and 21 assists in 169 career NHL games with the Devils, Maple Leafs and Blackhawks.