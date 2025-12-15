Wild sign Gambrell to AHL contract

The Iowa Wild have signed forward Dylan Gambrell to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season.

Gambrell appeared in 54 games with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters last season, recording 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points. Over seven pro seasons, he has played 189 career AHL games with Cleveland, Toronto and San Jose, totaling 50 goals and 69 assists for 119 points.

Originally selected by San Jose in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Gambrell has registered 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points in 233 career NHL games with the Sharks and the Ottawa Senators.