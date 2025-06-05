Wild’s McLean joining Vancouver staff

The Vancouver Canucks have named Brett McLean an assistant coach on the staff of new head coach Adam Foote.

McLean spent the past two seasons as head coach of the AHL’s Iowa Wild, posting a combined record of 54-74-10-6. He had previously spent three seasons as an assistant with the Minnesota Wild, helping the club to three consecutive Stanley Cup Playoff berths.

McLean also served as an assistant in Iowa from 2017 to 2020, including the team’s first-ever trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2019.

A native of Comox, B.C., McLean played professionally for 18 seasons, including 274 games in the AHL with the Cincinnati Mighty Ducks (1998-99), Saint John Flames (1999-2000), Houston Aeros (2001-02), Norfolk Admirals (2002-04) and Rockford IceHogs (2011-12).