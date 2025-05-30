Wolanin gives Canucks the OT win in Game 1

Christian Wolanin scored 5:51 into overtime to give Abbotsford a 3-2 victory over Texas in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday evening.

The best-of-seven series continues with Game 2 on Saturday.

Wolanin took a carom off the half boards and fired a shot that snuck through Stars goaltender Remi Poirier to give the Canucks the victory and the early series lead.

Guillaume Brisebois and Ty Mueller scored in regulation for Abbotsford, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead, and Artūrs Šilovs stopped 36 of 38 shots including all 13 he faced during the third period and overtime.

Kole Lind and Antonio Stranges scored for Texas, while Trey Taylor registered two assists. Cameron Hughes also picked up an assist to extend his scoring streak to nine games.

Poirier wound up with 43 saves on the evening for the Stars.

(Abbotsford leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Thu., May 29 – ABBOTSFORD 3, Texas 2 (OT)

Game 2 – Sat., May 31 – Texas at Abbotsford, 10:00

Game 3 – Mon., June 2 – Abbotsford at Texas, 8:00

Game 4 – Wed., June 4 – Abbotsford at Texas, 8:00

*Game 5 – Fri., June 6 – Abbotsford at Texas, 8:00

*Game 6 – Sun., June 8 – Texas at Abbotsford, 9:00

*Game 7 – Mon., June 9 – Texas at Abbotsford, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern